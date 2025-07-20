St Lucia had long been on my dream destination list, and this summer it finally became a reality, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

How lucky am I? Ten days of island bliss split between two incredible resorts gave me the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure.

St Lucia's famous Twin Pitons in the early morning light. Photo: istock

For the first seven nights, we checked into the Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort and Spa, perched on a lush hillside near Castries. The views over Labrelotte Bay were stunning—especially at sunset—with whitewashed villas tumbling down the slope to the beach below. Days were spent lounging by the water, sipping rum punch, and soaking up the laid-back Caribbean vibe.

Adventure called midweek with a thrilling speedboat tour down St Lucia’s west coast. The sight of the iconic Pitons—those majestic twin volcanic spires, also known as Petite Piton and Gros Piton—was nothing short of breath-taking.

We cruised into Soufrière, where we took a dip under a refreshing waterfall and slathered ourselves in volcanic mud at the island’s famous “drive-in” volcano and washed it off in the sulphur baths. Smelly? Definitely. Messy? Absolutely. But our skin never felt smoother!

Lynne Page

After a week in Windjammer’s tranquil luxury, we shifted to the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa in lively Rodney Bay for the final three nights. With its soft, golden beach and more walkable surroundings, it was the perfect spot to enjoy a different side of the island.

One highlight? The food. We made it a point to sample local dishes wherever we went, jerk chicken, green fig and saltfish, the irresistible St. Lucian cocoa tea, and let’s not forget the rum. From beachside shacks to resort dining, every bite carried the warmth and spice of the island’s Creole heritage.

St Lucia gave us everything: adventure, relaxation, unforgettable scenery, and warm Caribbean hospitality. It’s not just a holiday—it’s a feeling I’ll carry long after the tan fades.



