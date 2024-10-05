We will honour babies we have lost, writes specialist bereavement midwife Rachel Bond.

In 2002 families in the United States came together to raise money for UK organisations supporting bereaved parents. Through selling handmade pink and blue ribbons, they raised thousands of pounds. Their Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day inspired the UK Baby Loss Awareness Day.

This was the start of something special; the day changed to a week and has become the nationally recognised Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Specialist bereavement midwife Rachel Bond.

Expanding year on year and having an official alliance with SANDS, The Miscarriage Association, the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, ARC and Babyloss.com, this week has brought us to where we are now.

October 9 through to October 15, families come together to remember their babies who are sadly no longer with us. The aims are remembrance, raising awareness and driving change.

Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group is recognising and supporting this week, with various events, which we hope we will provide space and time for families to come together and remember their babies.

Keeping with the recognised theme of pink and blue, local landmarks, plus Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston will light up pink and blue as a sign of respect.

Whilst a small gesture, this prompts conversation, which helps break down the taboo surrounding baby loss. Sadly, despite being common, people do not know what to say or say nothing due to fear of causing upset. This week may trigger painful feelings, but we hope by raising awareness, and prompting discussions, people will feel more comfortable with talking about this and grieving families may feel less alone.

Throughout the week, Lincoln Cathedral and our chapels at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals will be open for people to take time to reflect, light a candle and add a name tag to a tree of remembrance.

A service of reflection will be held at Boston Stump (PE21 6NW) on Sunday 13 October at 2pm.

Additionally, this year marks the second year the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Charity has supported our Lantern Walk; we invite families and friends to come together to mark the week, take time to reflect and remember their baby.

On Sunday 13 October at 7pm lantern lights will pave the way, as we walk from Bishop Grosseteste University (LN1 SDY) to Lincoln Cathedral.

To finish, on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm we will join the global ‘Wave of Light’, where families across the world light a candle to honour and remember all the babies that have died too soon.