A record breaking spud grow weighing in at over 5kg has won an annual contest as growers dug deep for charity.

Potato growers gathered at Harrowby United on Sunday, for the annual Spud in a Pot competition, raising £380 for charity and producing a record-breaking winner.

The competition challenges participants to grow the heaviest crop of potatoes from a single container.

From left: Coun Ian Selby, Sharon Asher, Kath Peasgood, Andrew Buckberry, Trevor Rickard, Julie Atter and Nadine Woolley. Photo: supplied

Andrew Buckberry and Kathleen Peasgood took the crown with a whopping 5.2kg potato harvest, the heaviest ever recorded in the event’s history.

Julie Atter placed second, followed by husband Michael in third.

Dennis George Hannant and Isabel Stark came fourth and fifth respectively, while Sharon Asher took home the prize for the funniest-shaped potato.

Champions Andrew Buckberry and Kath Peasgood with their winning spuds. Photo: supplied

Coun Ian Selby (Ind), chairman of South Kesteven District Council and organiser of the event, thanked Downtown for sponsoring the competition and Harrowby United for hosting.

“Despite the torrential rain we had a fabulous time,” he said, also crediting fellow judges Trevor Rickards and Nadine Woolley, and his parents John and Anita Selby for their support on the day.

“I’m chuffed to bits with everyone who entered.”

Julie Atter, who came second in the competition. Photo: supplied

Third place Mick Atter joined in the fun at the weigh-in. Photo: supplied

Fourth place Dennis Hannant at the Spud in a Pot event. Photo: supplied

Funds raised will go to Kesteven Rideability, Coun Selby’s chairman’s charity.

On Monday, the competition continued at Grantham and District Mencap’s Cree Centre, where members had spent months nurturing their crops.

The centre, which had grown the potatoes since May, said their work was a good opportunity to be part of a community event and enabled members to put their mind to something new.

Members of Grantham Mencap held their own Spud in a Pot competition. Photo: supplied

Despite some tense moments and concerns that their crop wasn’t growing, the group was excited and filled with anticipation to see the results.

Centre manager Emma Pickard said: “"This project was met with the upmost enthusiasm by our members.”

“To have the opportunity to nurture and grow something from a seedling and see the end result enabled our members to learn and develop new skills and take pride in what they had achieved.”

Prizes are awarded to members of Grantham Mencap. Photo: supplied

Coun Ian Selby weighs potatoes at the Grantham Mencap competition. Photo: supplied

All members received chocolate treats, with top growers winning chocolate prizes donated by Coun Selby and solar garden lights donated by Downtown.

“The support and engagement from Ian and Trevor made it a truly memorable day,” Emma added.

To find out more about Grantham and District Mencap, contact Emma Pickard on 01476 570507 or email emma.pickard@granthammencap.co.uk.