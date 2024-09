A night of big band music is to be performed.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions Club is teaming up with Belvoir Big Band for a Big Band Night on Saturday, September 14 at Bottesford VC Hall from 7pm.

The event aims to raise money for local and national charities.

A night of big band music is coming to Bottesford VC Hall on September 14.

Tickets cost £12 and can be purchased by emailing nigeladavies@btinternet.com.