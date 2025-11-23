What was once a boarded-up building on Earlesfield’s edge is now returning to life as a vibrant, multi-use community venue, writes Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council.

It was an honour and a privilege to be invited to be a trustee of Earlesfield Community Centre (Grantham West Community Centre) following my election as a councillor in May 2023.

I previously lived in Wroxall Drive and coached table tennis to children from the Earlesfield area for several years in what was the Earlesfield Church Hall, prior to its demolition.

Although I have lived in Arnoldfield for many years since then, my association with the Earlesfield community has continued in numerous ways.

Despite the previous efforts of others, the community centre had become a boarded-up fortress, only being opened for occasional coffee mornings and dance classes.

It was in danger of becoming derelict and had been sidelined by the council.

With help from council officers and a variety of grants, we have transformed the building into a multi-format event space, which also has significant adjacent parking.

We take regular bookings from dance groups, Grantham Capoeira, church groups, conferences, parties and even council open days.

Various community groups have used the accessible venue, and only last week our pilot bingo night raised more than £500 for the air ambulance.

During December, the building will be transformed into Santa’s grotto, decorated with Christmas lights and offering an opportunity for children to meet Santa and receive presents.

These are the types of transformations that drove me to become a councillor, and it has been a fabulous experience working with my fellow trustees to achieve them.

Don’t forget to consider the venue for your event or party – it has everything you need.

Motor Bikers Christmas Toy Run – Sunday, November 23: This is the day of the motor bikers’ Christmas toy run.

The motorbikes will be making their way from Bottesford to the Meres Leisure Centre.

This is a fantastic sight, so get to the Meres to see hundreds of enthusiasts arriving on their pride and joys.