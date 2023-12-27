The RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal for information after a mutilated horse was found dead.

The three year old grey stallion’s severely mutilated body was found with his genitals and an ear removed at about 1pm on Friday (December 22).

The owner of the horse, named Tonto, made the terrible discovery and called the police, who in turn contacted the animal welfare charity.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “This is a truly appalling incident which took place in an isolated spot off Winbush Drive in Grantham.

“When the owner last saw Tonto on December 20, he was happy and healthy. Sadly when he returned at around 1pm on Friday, December 22, Tonto had been mutilated and killed.

“We know from speaking to the owner that he was extremely friendly and would follow people around the field. This was a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and I would also urge anyone with information about what happened to get in contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1200288.

“We are also warning horse owners in the area to be extra vigilant, given the nasty nature of this crime.”

