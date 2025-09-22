A new initiative is offering families a way to stay connected with their loved ones who have died.

Grantham Crematorium installed a “Letters to Heaven” post box in June, giving people the opportunity to write down their thoughts, memories, or messages and post them as a way of expressing their grief.

Senior business leader Andy Clark said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the heartfelt response from families to our Letters to Heaven post box.

Grantham Crematorium’s Letters to Heaven post box helps families express grief. Photo: Facebook/Grantham Crematorium

“It is clear that this simple idea is bringing comfort to so many people, offering them a gentle way to stay connected with loved ones they have lost.”

The initiative has struck a chord with mourners who have used the post box for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, or simply on days when they miss someone more than usual.

Families have shared love, news, and even updates, finding comfort in the act of writing.

To maintain confidentiality, staff never open the letters.

Instead, they are transformed into compost through an eco-friendly process and then used to enrich the crematorium’s memorial gardens.

Andy explained that this approach ensures the words become part of the landscape in a meaningful way.

The post box remains permanently available at Grantham Crematorium, offering a quiet and thoughtful space for remembrance, reflection, and continued connection.