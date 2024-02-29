Is Mother’s Day difficult? One church is offering a supportive alternative to the usual service in a bid to offer solace to families.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham extends a compassionate hand to those finding Mother's Day challenging by organising a "Lights of Love" service on Friday, March 8, at 5:15pm.

The event, an alternative to traditional celebrations, aims to provide solace and support.

Father Clay will lead the service, which will include evensong and prayers.

A spokesperson for the church underscored the significance of this gesture, recognising that Mother's Day can evoke various emotions.

Attendees are invited to light candles in memory of loved ones.