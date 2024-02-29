Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

St Wulfram's Church offers alternative 'Lights of Love' service ahead of Mothering Sunday

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 29 February 2024

Is Mother’s Day difficult? One church is offering a supportive alternative to the usual service in a bid to offer solace to families.

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham extends a compassionate hand to those finding Mother's Day challenging by organising a "Lights of Love" service on Friday, March 8, at 5:15pm.

The event, an alternative to traditional celebrations, aims to provide solace and support.

St Wulfram's Church. (25408797)
St Wulfram's Church. (25408797)

Father Clay will lead the service, which will include evensong and prayers.

A spokesperson for the church underscored the significance of this gesture, recognising that Mother's Day can evoke various emotions.

Attendees are invited to light candles in memory of loved ones.

Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE