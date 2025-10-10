Tributes have been paid to a long-serving councillor and former mayor who has died.

Jacky Smith, former South Kesteven District Council chairman, died on Sunday (October 5) and many politicians and community groups who knew her have paid tribute to her.

Jacky became a district councillor in May 2011 serving the residents of the Grantham St Wulfram’s ward for just over 10 years.

Councillor Jacky Smith.

During her time as a councillor, she was SKDC chairman from May 2019 to September 2020 which was extended due to the pandemic. She was also cabinet member, chairman of the employment committee and vice chairman of planning.

Leader of SKDC, Ashley Baxter (Ind), paid tribute to Jacky in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and councillors held a minute’s silence at the start of the meeting.

He said: "It's with regret that I announce councillor Jacky Smith has died. She was a councillor in Grantham between 2011 and 2022. She was loved by many in this chamber and by people in Grantham. She was committed to the role of councillor.”

Former leader of SKDC, Kelham Cooke (Con), said that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of his “dear friend and former colleague”.

“Jacky was a true stalwart of the Conservative Party and served her community with dedication for many decades. She leaves a lasting legacy in Grantham through her commitment to local business and public service.

“It was an honour to be Jacky’s consort during her year as chairman and to accompany her at events across the region. I was fortunate to visit her last week, and take comfort in knowing she is now at peace.”

Jacky was mayor of Grantham from 2015-2016, taking over the role from Ian Selby, who described Jacky as being “full of enthusiasm and dedication for the role as a local councillor”.

He said: “I obviously knew Jacky for all the years she was a district councillor.

“She particularly enjoyed the role of mayor of Grantham and chairman of the council. The last time I saw her, she had a beaming smile for me, and it was lovely to see.”

During her time as mayor, Lynda Wootten was her deputy, and Lynda said that Jacky was “well-known and a very active businesswoman”, who was something of a pioneer as an engineer in what was then a very male-dominated industry.

“She was very practical and creative, for example when she was building a pond in her garden or arranging flowers in Manthorpe church,” she said, “She was very much a team player and a true Conservative, and wealth of experience in her ward. She did everything for the good of the community.

“I am very sad to hear of her passing and would like to offer my condolences to her friends and family.”

Jacky had many roles in support of many different community groups and organisations, including the Royal British Legion, the Kings School, and 47F (Grantham) Air Cadets Squadron.

Simon Pickett, the headmaster of The King’s School, added that her contributions to the school community were both “generous and inspiring”.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacky Smith, a former governor and devoted supporter of The King’s School,” Mr Pickett said.

“Jacky’s unwavering dedication to education and public service left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Mr Pickett added that Jacky brought every position, she brought warmth, wisdom, and tireless energy to every position she held.

“Her deep love for Grantham, which she had called home since 1946, was evident in her public service and her support for local charities such as St Barnabas Hospice.

“Jacky was also a respected leader in industry, bringing her insight, drive, and experience to the governing body. Her presence, passion, and commitment will be greatly missed.”

Coun Baxter confirmed that a minute’s silence will also be held to remember Jacky at the district council’s full council meeting on Monday.