A pumpkin grower has set a new personal best after taking top prize at a village show.

Gareth Williams, 67, from Grantham, has once again claimed top spot at the Marston Pumpkin Club’s Annual Weigh-In, producing a pumpkin weighing 187.25kg (29st 6lb) at The Thorold pub in Marston on Saturday (October 25).

The Thorold described the pumpkin as a “beauty” and noted no other entry came close this year.

Gareth Williams with Sheila Baker receiving his competition prize. Photo: Supplied

Gareth has been growing pumpkins since 1999, initially in his back garden, with an ambition to grow one over 100lb, before moving to Harrowby Allotments to accommodate his plans.

He joined the Marston Pumpkin Club in 2001 after seeing the event advertised in the Grantham Journal and has now won the competition more than 10 times, with weights ranging from 80lb to this year’s 412lb, his largest yet.

Reflecting on his success, Gareth said the achievement has inspired him to aim even higher next year.

Gareth with his pumpkin. Photo: Supplied

“It takes a lot of hard work, patience, regular watering and a bit of luck with the weather,” he added.

He recommends plenty of space, quality seeds, and good soil for anyone hoping to grow their own giant pumpkin.

The Marston Pumpkin Club, founded over 60 years ago, encourages friendly competition, challenge, and fun among growers from across the local villages.

Could Gareth’s giant 187kg pumpkin inspire the next generation of growers? Photo: Supplied

Organisers Sheila and Peter Baker said there were 17 entries this year, comparable to previous years, and praised Gareth’s dedication.

“He loves taking part and we love him for taking part,” they said.

Of his pumpkin, they added they were “blown away by this beauty” and that “there wasn’t another one that could even touch it”.

Growers were challenged to beat 2022’s winning pumpkin, which came in at a whopping 34st (215.6kg).

Proceeds from the event support the village hall, church, and community-owned pub, with the pub also serving pumpkin soup to attendees.

Gareth thanked the Marston Pumpkin Club for allowing him to compete over the years and The Thorold for hosting the event, adding that the community spirit makes the show special.

“The Thorold Arms is well worth a trip for a fantastic meal out,” he added.

The competition continues to attract local growers, with organisers noting that this year’s hot weather affected many pumpkins, highlighting the skill required to produce such a giant specimen.

It comes as Guinness World Records announced this week that UK growers have broken two records, with the heaviest pumpkin weighing 1,278.8kg and the largest by circumference measuring 649.8cm, marking the first time British growers have claimed these titles.

The record-breaking pumpkins were grown by twin brothers Ian and Stuart Paton from Hampshire.