A major road is closed due to a crash.

The A1 is closed both ways this afternoon (Saturday, March 1) at the B1174 Grantham south and Little Ponton junction.

All lanes are closed and traffic at a standstill, the AA reports.

Traffic is stationery. Photo: RSM Photography

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is stationery. Photo: RSM Photography

Emergency services are at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.