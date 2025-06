The A1 is closed after a crash earlier this afternoon (Saturday, June 14).

The road is closed in both directions between the the B1174 at Gonerby Moor near Grantham and the B6326 at Fernwood, near Newark.

Traffic queuing at Fernwood after the A1 was closed in both directions. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic queuing at Fernwood after the A1 was closed in both directions. Photo: RSM Photography

The accident happened at about 1.40pm.

Lincolnshire Police officers are in attendance and diversion routes are in place.