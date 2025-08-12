The A1 is closed northbound this evening (Tuesday) due to the presence of emergency services.

The AA’s website is reporting that the A1 northbound at Coddington is closed from the Lavender Way, Coddington turn-off to the A17 Newark Showground / Air Museum exit with the fire service at the scene.

National Highways is reporting that traffic is stretching back past the A1 exit for Fernwood, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

The A1 is closed northbound. Photo: AA

More on this as we have it.