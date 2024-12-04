Police officers uncovered almost 100 offences along a stretch of the A1 in just five days as part of a crackdown on bad behaviour from drivers.

Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Tramline detected 98 offences on the county’s section of the key route — deploying an unmarked vehicle to witness motorists who flout the rules and take risks with the safety of themselves and fellow road users.

Of the offences, two men were arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving, 14 were stopped for construction and use to do with vehicle condition and two for having an unsecure load.

Six drivers were also stopped for ‘driver’s hours’ issues, three for driving without due care and three for not having insurance.

During the five days, 72 cars and lorries were stopped, including 29 motorists for not wearing seatbelts, 24 for using mobile phones and three for driving while not in proper control.

Officers gave these motorists either Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), summons and graduated fixed penalty notices.

National Highways loaned an unmarked HGV to Lincolnshire Police to patrol the road. Officers said the offences took place along the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 and declined to say where the offenders were caught.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Inspector Jason Baxter from central operations said: “Reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is a priority for Lincolnshire Police.

“We would like nothing better than to patrol the roads on Operation Tramline and not see any offences committed, however sadly that is not the case.

“Certain motorists are still making the decision to carry out these behaviours, putting themselves and other road users at risk.

“We will continue working with National Highways to ensure we can make the county’s roads as safe as it can be, and we will continue to target drivers who wilfully put themselves and other road users at risk by committing offences that take their focus away from driving safely.”

The slip road onto the A1 at Stamford from the A6121

A similar operation in May detected 141 offences.

Marie Biddulph, National Highways assistant regional safety co-ordinator, said: “Operation Tramline is a proactive way of reaching the minority of drivers who still think it’s acceptable to put their lives and others at risk by engaging in dangerous behaviours such as using mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt.

“It’s important that people get home safely which is why we are glad to work with our police partners to make those drivers reconsider their unsafe actions or being spotted by our unmarked cabs and having to face the consequences.”

