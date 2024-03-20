A driver on the A1 was described by police as an "accident waiting to happen" on Tuesday.

The motorist was pulled over on the A1 in Grantham by Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations for various violations, including the absence of a tachograph and exposed cords on a tyre.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), officers confirmed that the trailer was prohibited from further use, and the driver was barred from driving for 11 hours until completing mandatory rest.

Image: @LincsPoliceOps

“Roads Policing Unit stopped this accident waiting to happen on the A1,” they said.

The driver was found the day after the A1 was closed for 21 hours following a collision between two lorries on Monday.

The cord was exposed on the tyres. | Image: @LincsPoliceOps

They were driving without a tachograph. | Image: @LincsPoliceOps

The southbound carriageway near Colsterworth opened just before 4am yesterday after having to be fully resurfaced overnight.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with injuries believed to not be serious.