A1 southbound from South Witham to Colsterworth closed following crash

By Katie Green
Published: 21:26, 18 February 2025
 | Updated: 21:34, 18 February 2025

The A1 is expected to be shut for several hours following a crash earlier this evening (Tuesday, February 18).

The A1 southbound from the South Witham junction to the Colsterworth junction is closed following a crash just after 8pm.

The crash was between a vehicle travelling on the other side of the road and several other vehicles.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Police says the road is expected to be closed until ‘at least the early hours’ of Wednesday (February 19) while debris is cleared.

Closures are also in place on the A1 northbound due to roadworks.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

