The A1 northbound has reopened but the southbound carriageway will remain closed overnight following a crash earlier.

It follows an accident at just before 7am near Colsterworth involving two lorries. One lorry overturned and came to rest on its side across both sides of the road, while the other lorry left the road and was on the side of the verge.

A “complex recovery operation” meant the northbound carriageway remained shut for close to 12 hours.

Recovery of the lorries following the accident involving two lorries on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: Miles Green

National Highways say the southbound carriageway will remain closed until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, March 16) for a full resurfacing and barrier repairs.

A diversion is in place.