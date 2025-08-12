The A1 in Lincolnshire has reopened between the B1174 near Grantham and B6326 near Long Bennington following a crash.

The crash happened last night (August 11) and the road was initially closed in both directions to allow Lincolnshire Police to respond to a collision near Gonerby Moor Services.

The A1 on Tuesday. Photo: RSM Photography

Recovery of the vehicle is complete but the northbound carriageway stayed closed until earlier this morning to allow specialist clean up crews to attend and clear the carriageway of agricultural material including hay and offal.

It follows a crash yesterday on the southbound carriageway.