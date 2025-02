A road has reopened following a crash.

The A1 southbound from the A52 Grantham north and Barrowby turnoff to the A607 Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray was closed earlier this morning (Monday, February 10) following a crash.

The road has reopened, however one lane remains closed.

The A1 at Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

More as we have it.