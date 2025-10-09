A van fire on the A1 caused traffic chaos for commuters this morning.

The incident forced the closure of the A1 northbound, close to the newly built junction south of Grantham.

The burned out van was collected from the A1 at about 8am. Photo: RSM Photography

The vehicle was recovered at about 8am. Photo: RSM Photography

Motorists have been diverted off the route at Little Ponton, with Grantham town centre brought to a standstill.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Newark were all called to the scene — with the first reports to the emergency services made at about 5.30am.

The vehicle being recovered. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic was diverted off the A1 this morning (October 9). Photo: RSM Photography

The vehicle has been recovered at 8am, with the authorities working to clear up the carriageway and make the road safe again.