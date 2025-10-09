A1 van fire causes traffic issues around Grantham
A van fire on the A1 caused traffic chaos for commuters this morning.
The incident forced the closure of the A1 northbound, close to the newly built junction south of Grantham.
Motorists have been diverted off the route at Little Ponton, with Grantham town centre brought to a standstill.
Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Newark were all called to the scene — with the first reports to the emergency services made at about 5.30am.
The vehicle has been recovered at 8am, with the authorities working to clear up the carriageway and make the road safe again.