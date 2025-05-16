The A17 near Leadenham will be closed until just before 2pm while a vehicle is recovered.

Lincolnshire Police has said that the road will be closed from Newark Road to Stragglethorpe Lane for about 45 minutes from 12.53pm while a vehicle is recovered from a collision a few days ago.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information relating to the incident are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 147 of May 13.