Lincolnshire Police have said the A17 near Leadenham will be closed while a vehicle is recovered
Published: 13:13, 16 May 2025
| Updated: 13:17, 16 May 2025
The A17 near Leadenham will be closed until just before 2pm while a vehicle is recovered.
Lincolnshire Police has said that the road will be closed from Newark Road to Stragglethorpe Lane for about 45 minutes from 12.53pm while a vehicle is recovered from a collision a few days ago.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information relating to the incident are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 147 of May 13.