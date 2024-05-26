Two abandoned animals have been rehomed in the grounds of a castle.

Mickey the donkey and Lorenzo the pony have found a new home in the grounds of Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

The pair, which are the first rescued animals at Belvoir Castle, were found abandoned in a Norfolk field. They were left in a bad state and in need of a good home.

Lorenzo the pony (left) and Mickey the donkey (right). Photo: Belvoir Castle

Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners said: “As custodians of the countryside, we have always looked after animals in need, so it only felt right to create a sanctuary and broaden this care to animals outside of our county too.

“It’s an extension of the care we provide for our own animals, with our head shepherd Nick and head groom Rebecca, overseeing their love and care moving forwards.

Lorenzo enjoying his new home. Photo: Belvoir Castle

“We not only want to give as many animals as possible a healthy and happy home, but also to create a special place where children visiting the castle can be educated about giving animals the respect and kindness they deserve.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy coming to see the castle’s furry friends soon.”

Mickey enjoying his new home. Photo: Belvoir Castle

Mickey and Lorenzo are currently in the field below the castle where the castle vets are checking them over and worming them.

They will then be moved to the paddocks at The Engine Yard.

The pair were found abandoned in a field in Norfolk. Photo: Belvoir Castle

Belvoir Castle is happy to rehome other ponies and donkeys.

Anyone who knows of an animal in need of helping or being rehomed can email duchesspa@belvoircastle.com.