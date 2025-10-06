A trailer that is understood to have been abandoned in a layby on the A1 is still in place following a serious crash.

Emergency services rushed to the southbound carriageway of the A1 yesterday (Sunday, October 5) after a crash in which a black Vauxhall Mokka collided with the stationary trailer in the layby.

The A1 trailer that was abandoned in a layby on the A1 at Great Ponton photographed late on October 5. Photo: RSM Photography

The accident happened at about 2.30pm at Great Ponton and led to the closure of the carriageway for nine hours between Grantham and Colsterworth. The road eventually reopened fully at about 11.15pm.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the car was seriously injured in the crash.

The accident on the A1 at Great Ponton on October 5. Photo: RSM Photography

The enclosed cargo trailer was not fixed to an HGV cab and was not part of the recovery operation, although the car has been recovered.

It is understood the trailer had been in the layby for some time.