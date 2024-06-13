The police have warned road users that an abnormal load along a route will be affecting traffic this afternoon.

From around 2pm today (June 13) officers from Lincolnshire Police will be escorting the abnormal load from Newark along the A17 to the Holdingham roundabout.

At that point they will head along the A15 to the Osbournby roundabout, and then onto the A52 before the load reaches its destination at Old Somerby Quarry.

Abnormal load. Credit - RSM Photography

The load is due to be travelling at around 40mph. It is 30 metres long and 4.5 metres wide.

Police are advising those whose journeys may be affected to plan an alternative route.

Three police cars will accompany the load, which is expected to arrive at the quarry around 3pm today.