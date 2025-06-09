A teenager-only club night has been hailed a success by organisers, who now hope to run the event more regularly.

The “No Parents Allowed” night, held at the Refectory at Grantham College, attracted around 60 teenagers aged 14 to 18.

Organisers Dom Degnan and Jade Morrison, from Grantham Events Company, say the event created a vibrant and safe environment for young people to enjoy music and socialise.

The DJ kept the energy high as teens enjoyed a night designed just for them. Photo: Supplied

Attendees voted for tracks in two DJ “takeover” sections using a music request app, giving them control over the playlist.

The night also featured giveaways and party accessory gift bags, which organisers say were well received.

“It was a great success,” said Dom.

Young people take to the dancefloor during the first No Parents Allowed event. Photo: Supplied

“The feedback we've received from attendees and their parents has been overwhelmingly positive, which is exactly what we hoped for.

“Based on this, we plan to run the event again in the near future, potentially on a regular basis.”

The company launched the event in response to concerns from residents and readers who said there was little for teenagers to do in the town.

The first teen-only night gave young people the chance to socialise and have fun. Photo: Supplied

With £53 already raised for the Lincolnshire Blind Society from recent events, the team is now planning to expand capacity at future under-18s' nights.

“Hopefully this is something that teenagers in town can get excited for and look forward to,” said Dom.

Grantham Events Company launched its family raves last September, and they have proved popular with residents.

Organisers hope to run more events like this following the positive response. Photo: Supplied

To find out more, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563901393653.

Send your events to: news@lincsonline.co.uk.