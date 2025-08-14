Pupils and staff at The Priory Ruskin Academy are celebrating their best ever set of A-level results.

A number of pupils gained the very top results in in traditional A-level subjects and are moving on to esteemed universities such as Cambridge and Durham, with a number of pupils gaining A* and A grades across the board.

Priory Ruskin pupils and staff are celebrating the school's best ever A-level results

Vocationally, the Grantham academy continues to celebrate excellent results in all areas of the curriculum with many students obtaining three distinction * grades.

The academy is also celebrating its first set of T-level results, with the majority of pupils securing distinction grades.

Pupils on this pathway are moving to careers in nursing and education.

All smiles after receiving the results

Many Ruskin pupils are now preparing to take up places at their first-choice universities, with a large proportion securing offers from prestigious Russell Group institutions.

Notably, head boy Haydn W has accepted a place at the University of Cambridge.

Others have chosen alternative pathways, including competitive degree apprenticeships with organisations such as National Grid, logistics at Morrisons and the East Midlands Ambulance Service, while some are taking a gap year to travel - a testament to the ambition and diverse achievements of this cohort.

Priory Ruskin pupils with their results

The academy is also happy to welcome back two students who have been successful in gaining apprenticeships at Ruskin.

Departing headteacher Rachel Wyles commented: “We are absolutely delighted for this wonderful group of young adults, who have worked extremely hard to secure the grades they deserve.

“I look forward to seeing how they progress in their future career pathways, whether it’s at a top university, an exciting apprenticeship, or they have chosen to go directly into work.”

A big smile after getting results

One of the many successful Priory Ruskin pupils

A happy pupil

Individual pupil successes. Ashley H A*A A, Daniel H A A A, Haydn W A* A distinction, Thomas B A A Distinction, Cerys G A B distinction* distinction*, Louisa S A* distinction* distinction, Aleksandra P A distinction* distinction, Daniel D distinction* distinction* distinction*, Gracie H distinction* distinction distinction*.

