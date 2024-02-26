An academy has been rated overall good, but outstanding in some areas.

West Grantham Secondary Academy has been rated good for its quality of education and leadership and management, but outstanding for behaviour and personal development.

Principal Clare Barber is “incredibly proud of everything” the school has achieved.

Principle Clare Barber (front right) with West Grantham Secondary Academy students.

She added: “We are delighted to be celebrating our Ofsted judgement with our pupils, parents and the wider community.

“This school cares deeply for those that it serves, and we could not be more pleased that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

“We are delighted that the inspection team recognised our school ‘serves its pupils with expert care, love and kindness’.”

The school is described as a “family” by both staff and pupils and staff feel well led and supported while working there.

The curriculum is planned very well and the ambition for students to achieve their best was highlighted in the report.

Reading is also celebrated at the school and pupils are offered a range of authors and genres to explore.

Inspectors also spoke about the school’s strong business links, providing pupils with effective career guidance.

To improve its rating, Ofsted said some areas of the curriculum are not as advanced as others, so the school needs to ensure subject leadership is further developed.

The school has recently made changes to its timetable and offers staff the chance to work from home for one set day every two weeks.

Classes now run for four 75-minute lessons instead of five one hour lessons.

Mrs Barber said the changes have been “phenomenally successful” at the academy.