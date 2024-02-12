A school has been recognised for its commitment to foster creativity and artistic expression.

Walton Academy, in Grantham, has been awarded the Artsmark Gold Award, accredited by Arts Council England.

The award is given to schools that support and celebrate arts and cultural education across the curriculum.

Walton Academy, in Grantham, has been praised for its commitment to the arts.

Principal Jess Leonard said: “I am thrilled that the academy is receiving well-deserved recognition for its commitment to providing high-quality arts provision.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire community, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together."

Walton Academy, in Grantham, has been praised for its commitment to the arts.

The academy has doubled student participation in its productions and integrating arts into personal development initiatives.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Dr Darren Henley OBE, chief executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Walton Academy on their Artsmark Award.

“Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious and creative curriculum, young people have the opportunity to develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”