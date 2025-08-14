Pupils at a Welbourn academy are celebrating achieving top grades after years of hard work.

Sir William Robertson Academy has reported outstanding A-level and vocational results for their youngsters this summer, with the Year 13 cohort securing excellent destinations at universities or embarking on their chosen careers.

Among those achieving top grades was Aidan Shaw, from Newark, who received A* grades in French and history and an A in drama, and Daisy Rivett, from Witham St Hughes, who achieved grade As in drama, English language and psychology, and is heading to the University of Salford to study Broadcast Journalism.

SWRA A-level pupil Rhys Vaughan, of Bassingham. Photo: SWRA

Rhys Vaughan, from Bassingham, achieved A* in maths and B grades in history and further maths and will be going to the University of Nottingham to study history.

Chloe Palmer will be heading to York St John to study psychology after achieving an A grade in psychology and B grades in biology and art.

A-level results from the area

SWRA’s Level 3 BTEC students also performed strongly, with the majority achieving top distinction* and distinction grades. Molly Harlow, from Sleaford, achieved an A* in health and social care and distinctions in business and applied science, and has already started her business support apprenticeship with Lincolnshire County Council.

SWRA A-level pupil Molly Harlow, of Sleaford. Photo: SWRA

SWRA A-level pupil Maddie Stevens, of Grantham. Photo: SWRA

Madeleine Stevens, from Grantham, is planning to study equine dentistry at Hartpury University having gained 3 distinction* grades in triple sport and grade B in geography.

The broad range of interests of SWRA’s students is reflected in their choice of university courses and careers. Dylan Whittaker, from Newark, secured a business administration apprenticeship at BluePrint Gaming after achieving a distinction in Business.

Headteacher Mark Guest said that these outcomes are a “fitting tribute to the hard work of the academy’s Year 13 cohort of students and the outstanding teaching they have received”.

SWRA A-level pupil Aidan Shaw, of Newark. Photo: SWRA

“We are extremely proud of all of our students and these outcomes provide a fantastic platform from which to fly as they move on to embark on the next stages in their learning or employment,” he added.

“We encourage all of our students to aspire to great things, and these results echo our key message that there are no borders, just horizons as a Sir William Robertson Academy student.”

Charlotte Wilson, head of sixth form, added: ‘It has been a pleasure to be head of sixth form to this wonderful cohort of Year 13 students who have achieved so well in their results today.

“Sixth form is an incredible challenge that our students have faced with positivity, commitment and resilience, and I’m so proud of each and every one of them. It is wonderful to see them leave SWRA to pursue such ambitious next steps, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”