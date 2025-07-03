A Grantham firm has been awarded accreditation from a household removals organisation.

JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.

JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.

The firm’s John Eley said: “We are really pleased our business has been accepted and accredited by Move Assured.

“There is a lot of competition in our trade but also a lot of cutting corners and this shows that we are all above board.”