Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Accreditation shows JE and Son Removals in Grantham is ‘all above board’

By Nigel Chapman
Published: 08:00, 03 July 2025

A Grantham firm has been awarded accreditation from a household removals organisation.

JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.

JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.
JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.

The firm’s John Eley said: “We are really pleased our business has been accepted and accredited by Move Assured.

“There is a lot of competition in our trade but also a lot of cutting corners and this shows that we are all above board.”

Business Grantham Nigel Chapman
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE