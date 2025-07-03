Accreditation shows JE and Son Removals in Grantham is ‘all above board’
Published: 08:00, 03 July 2025
A Grantham firm has been awarded accreditation from a household removals organisation.
JE and Son Removals has passed checks by Move Assured that correct procedures and insurances are in place.
The firm’s John Eley said: “We are really pleased our business has been accepted and accredited by Move Assured.
“There is a lot of competition in our trade but also a lot of cutting corners and this shows that we are all above board.”