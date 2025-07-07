Volunteers have served up success after a town park scooped an award for its partnership work and promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Wyndham Park in Grantham has been named Park of the Year following national recognition for its volunteer-led tennis sessions.

Mike Roys and Kate Chaplin received a Lawn Tennis Association Certificate of Excellence at the Nottingham Open, on behalf of the team of Volunteer Tennis Activators, in June.

Mike Roys and Kate Chaplin receive the Park of the Year award on behalf of Wyndham Park. Photo: Getty Images for LTA

The award celebrates the efforts behind Free Park Tennis, which takes place every Sunday from 10am to 11am.

Managed by Grantham Tennis Club, the sessions aim to make the sport accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Volunteers also work year-round to keep the courts in top condition.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture at South Kesteven District Council, praised the programme.

“The Wyndham Park Activator project is a superb example of what can be achieved through partnership working,” he said.

“The volunteers encourage people of all ages and from all walks of life to join in – and their work meets one of the ambitions in our corporate plan, encouraging sport and physical activity to support healthy lifestyles and reduce health inequalities.”

He added that the park continues to welcome both new and returning visitors, with a variety of activities on offer to suit all interests.

Those interested in joining Free Park Tennis or learning more about Wyndham Park’s local park leagues can contact Grantham Tennis Club at: parks@granthamtennisclub.co.uk.