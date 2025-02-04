Pantomime season may be coming to an end but adults can finish the season with a bang, so to speak.

Misfit Productions is back with its latest raunchy play, Red Hot Riding Hood, which is opening at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre next week and promises to be bigger, bolder, and naughtier than ever.

Now in its fourth year, Misfit Productions has seen record breaking ticket sales, with an extra performance added due to demand, and now there are just 20 tickets left out of 1,128.

The cast of Red Hot Riding Hood, by Misfit Productions.

The story sees the Big Bad Wolf goes on the rampage, chasing the Three Little Pigs right into the heart of our pantomime.

They take refuge in a lively little village where the bakery is the place to be, serving up delicious buns and plenty of saucy gossip.

The local woodsman is the village heartthrob and every woman in the village is after him, but poor, innocent Red Riding Hood is completely oblivious has no idea of the trouble (or temptation) heading her way!

Meanwhile, the village schoolteacher with a side-line in scandal, is running a very different kind of education programme from her cabin in the woods — better known as Granny’s Love Shack!

And then there’s the hapless village idiot who’s been held back in school so many times, he’s probably eligible for a pension before he’ll get his diploma!

Looking out for everyone (well, trying to) is the creaky, gassy, and completely past-her-prime fairy godmother who does her best to steer the story towards a happy ending.

Expect singing, dancing, outrageous innuendo, and more naughtiness than you can shake a sausage roll at as this madcap adventure unfolds. But don’t worry, this is still a pantomime, so of course, it all works out in the end.

The group, led by Simon Selby and Anita Lane, is a unique local theatre company made up of a talented mix of former professionals and passionate amateurs.

“We don’t just perform our shows; we create them from scratch,” Simon said, “Every script is original, every set is hand-crafted, and every dazzling costume is made with love.

“The cast has been hard at work since September, rehearsing at The Grantham School of Dancing where many of our performers first learned their craft.

“The energy is electric, the morale is sky-high, and we’re ready to deliver our best show yet.”

Red Hot Riding Hood runs at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham from Tuesday (February 11) to Saturday February 15.

Visit the Guildhall website or call 01476 406158.

