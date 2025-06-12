Families can look forward to a day of activity, food and outdoor fun at an annual family fun day this weekend.

The Belvoir Education and Sports Trust event takes place at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, on Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, with games, demonstrations and an orienteering challenge set across the Belvoir Estate.

Participants can try their hand at archery, kwik cricket, tri-golf, croquet, badminton, basketball and table tennis.

Adventure, archery and a bird of prey await at Belvoir’s big day. Photo: Supplied

Younger visitors can also enjoy puzzle games and a visit from Scooby, a bird of prey.

An orienteering course, open to individuals and families, will offer a £5 map with 30 control points across a 10km route.

First aid demonstrations from Belvoir Cares will take place throughout the day, while refreshments will be available at the barbecue and bar.

Family-friendly event raises funds to promote sport and outdoor education. Photo: Supplied

Visitors will also have the chance to see the trust’s new community, sport and education hub as it takes shape behind the pavilion.

All proceeds from the event will support the charity’s mission to inspire healthy, active lifestyles through sport and outdoor learning.