An adventure playground remains closed as a result of the flooding.

Belton House, near Grantham, is assessing the effects of Storm Henk on the adventure playground as it remains closed today (Thursday, January 4).

In a statement on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Belton House said: “The outdoor adventure playground will remain closed while we assess and repair the damage caused by the flooding.

Belton House is assessing the damage done as a result of the flood. Photo: National Trust

“We will update when we can, thank you for your understanding.

“The formal gardens and pleasure grounds are back open, but the lakeside walks will remain closed due to flooding.

The adventure playground at Belton House remains closed. Photo: National Trust

“Please check before travelling.”

Flooding warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire today.

