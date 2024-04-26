A project manager has his sights on an extraordinary mission to conquer three monumental challenges while raising funds for Barnardo's.

Trevor Rigley’s ambitious itinerary for 2024 includes trekking the Sahara Desert in February, summiting the 4167m Mount Toubkal in May, and culminating with a trek to the 5364m Everest Base Camp in November.

Motivated by a desire to give back and provide support to those in need, Trevor, from Stonesby, is determined to raise £10,000 for the charity.

Trevor on his trek across the Sahara. | Image: Supplied

He's launched a GoFundMe page to support his efforts, raising more than £1,100 so far.

"As a dad to five-year-old Tilly, I was moved by the realisation that some children lack access to basic necessities and opportunities," Trevor, 50, shared.

"I want to make a difference and ensure every child has a chance for a brighter future."

Trevor on his trek across the Sahara. | Image: Supplied

Having trekked across the Sahara, Trevor, also known as Bearded Rigley, expressed gratitude for the support from locals and beyond.

“The Sahara was tough; I’d seen it on TV and in books growing up. The challenge was to trek across it for four days, covering around 50km.

“We flew out to Morocco on February 29, travelling 10 hours through the Atlas Mountains to get there, and it didn’t disappoint.

Trevor on his trek across the Sahara. | Image: Supplied

“Temperatures ranged from 1°C at night to a high of 40.6°C during the day.

“We hiked for eight hours a day through dunes, dried-up riverbeds, and tiny villages that hadn’t seen any rain since October.

“The absolute highlight was sleeping out under the stars every night. Just so clear and bright.

Trevor on his trek across the Sahara. | Image: Supplied

“It was like nothing I’d ever experienced before; climbing a dune felt like two steps forward, one step back.”

His next trip will be climbing Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa, on May 15, standing at 4,167 metres high.

The monumental geographical feature stands at 4,167 metres high.

Finally, in November, a 12-day trek will take him to the 5,364m Everest base camp.

“With both trips, I'm really excited to experience the culture and local food as well as meet the locals,” said Trevor.

The Co-op worker’s commitment is evident in overcoming personal fears and limitations.

Despite grappling with a fear of heights, he views these challenges as opportunities for growth and transformation.

"We do these challenges to push ourselves out of our comfort zones and make a meaningful impact," Rigley affirmed.

His fundraising efforts extend beyond the physical challenges, encompassing a series of community events such as raffles, quiz nights, and auctions.

The partnership with Co-op aims to raise £5 million to support Barnardo's mission to empower young people across the UK.