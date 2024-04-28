An aesthetics business is moving into former council offices, a year after it opened its academy.

Alana’s Aesthetics Academy, which owner Alana Leigh runs alongside her practice, will be moving into the former South Kesteven District Office building in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

The move to a bigger premises comes only a year after the academy opened its current premises in New Beacon Road last year.

Alana Leigh, owner of Alana's Aesthetics.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for me,” said Alana.

She added: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter of expansion and innovation.

“I want a steam room, a sauna and shower rooms. I want everything in there.

Alana opened her training academy in 2023.

“Like Harrods in London, I want this in Grantham.”

The move to a bigger premises will provide more space to accommodate its expanded services.

The expansion also shows how Alana has come a long way since she started her business in 2021 working from her bedroom.

She added: “It’s been amazing. I outgrew my bedroom at home as I could not have something like eight people in there at a time for treatments.”

Alana started her business from her bedroom in 2021.

Before its big move, the academy is also growing in terms of its treatments as it is now offering advanced medical-grade facials and skin treatments.

Of the treatments now on offer, they include the vampire facial, Hydra Facials, and IV vitamin infusion treatments.

Alana said: “Our dedication to providing the highest quality aesthetic treatments and skincare solutions remains unwavering, and we are excited to introduce our clients to a new era of advanced medical-grade facials and skin treatments.”

Alana hopes to move into the new premises in six months.