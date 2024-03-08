Two friends who started their business from home just four months ago are already ready to move their aesthetics clinic to a bigger premises.

Former NHS workers Nuala Bradley and Sarah Lambert are opening Ines Medics in its new home in London Road, Grantham, today (Friday, March 8).

They started to work together from Nuala’s home in December of last year, and since then the business has taken off - supporting the move to a bigger premises.

Sarah Lambert (left) and Nuala Bradley (right)

“We didn’t expect it to go as well as we did,” said Nuala.

She added: “We weren’t initially looking for anywhere, but because it was going so well and it took off, we decided to look for a premises.

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up to The Briefing

“We weren’t desperate for one but then London Road came up and it was an ideal space.”

Ines Medics offers services including dermal fillers, facials, anti-wrinkle treatments, injections and many others.

The pair first met while working in the NHS four years ago, where Nuala was a mental health nurse and Sarah was a support worker.

They then held a night for several people offering the treatments and Nuala and Sarah discovered the demand for their services.

So, they teamed up and Ines Medics was born.

“As we have worked together for so many years, I think that’s why it has taken off so well,” said Nuala.

She added: “I also think if we hadn’t worked in the NHS this wouldn’t have gone so well.

“There are a lot of people that have started up businesses like this, some fairly recently.

“But I think our background makes us stand out a bit.”

Tonight, the pair will be performing demonstrations of some of their treatments to show people what they involve.

Nuala said: “We are showing people what it’s about and the after care bits.

“I think that is something not everybody else offers, an education of the treatments themselves.”

Looking to the future, Sarah hopes to complete her nursing treatment training and Nuala plans to train as a prescriber - someone who has the legal authority to issue prescriptions.

Nuala added: “We are looking at more treatments and we are going to specialise in skin care.

“I think that is something a lot of people want.”