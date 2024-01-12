A 16-home housing development has now been completed.

Claystone Meadows, in Claypole, is provided by the Longhurst Group and built by the Lindum Group.

The properties, comprising of two and three bedroom homes, will be available for shared ownership and affordable homes.

Marcus Keys, executive director of growth, development and assets at Longhurst Group, said: “Affordable housing is much needed in this area and we’re proud to be providing people with the opportunity to take their first steps on the property ladder.

“Through our long-standing relationship with Lindum Group, we’ve delivered a high-quality and attractive affordable housing development and I’m delighted to see the homes finished.

“As well as providing homes for shared ownership, I’m also pleased that we’re able to provide some affordable rental accommodation at Claystone Meadows and I’m sure that our customers will enjoy their new homes and be very happy living there.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in making our plans for Claystone Meadows a reality and helping us to increase our property stock in this area.”

The development also includes four bungalows and it has been part-funded through Homes England, as a part of its joint strategic partnership with Longhurst Group.

Mark Carter, Lindum construction manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be handing over what will be a very important and popular housing scheme for the local people in Claypole.

“The properties that are being made available for affordable rent and shared ownership will provide a vital first step on the property ladder for the younger population in Claypole during the current challenging economic climate.”