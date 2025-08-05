After-hours break-ins at a historic estate have raised concerns for wildlife and trespassers alike.

Lincolnshire Police and National Trust staff are tackling a rise in after-hours trespassing at Belton House near Grantham

Groups of young people have reportedly climbed over the Lion Gates after 6pm, gathering by the river or swimming.

Belton House

The National Trust said recent incidents have damaged entrance walls and put wildlife at risk.

“The past few months have seen a spate of trespassing incidents,” said a spokesperson for Belton Estate.

“This is a major concern due to damage caused to the historic entrance walls, as well as potential harm and stress to the estate’s wildlife, including its herd of fallow deer and grazing sheep.

“Litter, including dangerous items, has been left by the trespassers on multiple occasions and could cause injury or illness to these animals.”

A police spokesperson said the incidents follow a seasonal pattern.

They added that barbecues and swimming raised risks to wildlife as well as trespassers if they got into difficulty.

A Facebook post from Grantham Police added: “Not only is this trespass, but it is causing damage to the walls if they are being used to climb over.

“We are working with staff at Belton House to deal with this behaviour and will use anti-social behaviour legislation to deal with anybody found trespassing on the estate.”

Police and staff will be carrying out regular evening patrols to deter entry.