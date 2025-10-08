Multiple agencies are working together to find the best way to remove an abandoned trailer that was involved in a crash on the A1.

Emergency services rushed to the layby on the southbound carriageway of the A1 near Great Ponton after a black Vauxhall Mokka hit the stationary trailer.

The A1 trailer that was abandoned in a layby on the A1 at Great Ponton photographed late on October 5. Photo: RSM Photography

It is understood to have been abandoned in the layby, and had been there for quite some time.

Now the Highways Agency and South Kesteven District Council are working together to find out whether the waste inside it is hazardous, and the best way to dispose of it.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: ““SKDC is working on the most appropriate way to recover and dispose of this trailer. It is too heavy to simply lift or tow away.

“The materials inside would need hazard-testing before specialist removal involving lane closure, and we are working with our partners on the right way forward.”

A National Highways spokesman added: “The trailer has been flytipped and contains an amount of potentially hazardous waste, which needs specialist removal. The Environment Agency has also investigated to find those responsible.

“National Highways is now working with South Kesteven District Council and its environmental health team to arrange the safe removal of the trailer.”

The accident happened at about 2.30pm at Great Ponton and led to the closure of the carriageway for nine hours between Grantham and Colsterworth. The road eventually reopened fully at about 11.15pm.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the car was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to hospital by road ambulance, although the air ambulance was called.

The car was recovered from the scene before the road reopened.