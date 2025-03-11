Agricultural machinery experts based in Long Bennington have acquired a tyre specialist with over 90 years of experience in the sector.

ADR UK Tyremart LTD has announced the acquisition of The British Rubber Company (BRC), a seasoned retail and wholesale distributor of wheels and tyres.

A prominent subsidiary of ADR GROUP and a global leader in the production of axles and suspension systems for off-road markets, this acquisition marks a “significant milestone” in the strategic expansion of ADR UK Tyremart.

By integrating BRC’s extensive experience and established market presence with ADR UK’s specialized knowledge and commitment to innovation, the company aims to unlock new opportunities and create unparalleled synergies within the industry.

Pawel Tomczak, managing director of ADR UK Tyremart LTD, said: “We are thrilled to welcome BRC into the ADR family.

“Combining BRC’s rich heritage and distribution expertise with our extensive track record in supporting OEMs in the agricultural machinery sector will undoubtedly bolster our market position and enhance our service offerings.”

The acquisition will open several new doors to exciting opportunities for ADR UK Tyremart — being able to significantly expand its footprint in the UK and Ireland and reach a broader customer base, with the integration of BRC’s wheel and tyre products with ADR’s advanced axle and suspension systems enabling the company to offer a range of solutions to customers in the offroad markets.

Leveraging the combined expertise, ADR UK Tyremart will drive innovation and development, introducing cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of the market and the partnership between the two companies will result in streamlined operations, reduced costs, and improved supply chain management, ultimately benefiting customers with more holistic, faster and more efficient service.

Tom Card, managing director of BRC, added: “It is an absolute honour for myself and The British Rubber Company to join the ADR Group family. With a 98-year footprint in the agricultural sector, I truly believe that together with ADR, we will achieve the growth potential of both companies.”

ADR UK Tyremart LTD and The British Rubber Company’s focus will remain on delivering exceptional value to customers, fostering innovation, and strengthening market leadership.