Emergency services are currently attending a crash near Ancaster this afternoon (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police officers have confirmed that they have closed the A153 due to a two-vehicle collision between the Honington and Ancaster junctions north of Grantham.

AA Traffic News has also reported the road closure westbound from Rookery Lane to Heath Lane and noted that traffic is queuing.

Air ambulance and first responders are on-site following a crash near Ancaster. Photo: RSM Photography

A nearby source said that an air ambulance and first responders were also on the scene.

Lincolnshire Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.

Anyone who might have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting incident 180 of April 25.