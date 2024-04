An air ambulance has landed near a town centre.

The helicopter landed just after 12pm today (Wednesday, April 10) near Trent Road in Grantham.

According to flightradar, the air ambulance left Waddington just after 11.30am.

An air ambulance has landed near Trent Road in Grantham. Photo: Stuart Cuttle

An air ambulance has landed near Trent Road in Grantham. Photo: Stuart Cuttle

More to follow.