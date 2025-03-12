An award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production has returned to schools across the county as part of its biggest tour of the UK to date.

Smashed, an alcohol education programme is celebrating 20 years in Great Britain as it tours four schools in Nottinghamshire this week, including Toothill School in Bingham.

The production aims to help secondary school children understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking by combining theatre with interactive workshops.

Smashed theatre production

The production by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo has delivered educational performances in 38 countries around the world.

Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25-minute performance followed by a 35-minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.

Nuno Teles, managing director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that Smashed has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain.

“This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking.

“At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across Nottinghamshire will not only gain valuable insights from the performances but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”

Smashed theatre production

Smashed collaborates with Community Alcohol Partnerships, an organisation which brings together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers, and community groups across the UK to reduce alcohol-related harm among young people.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by fostering a culture of health and well-being among adolescents, a critical demographic for instilling lifelong healthy habits.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning added: “We are excited to return to Nottinghamshire with Smashed Live in Spring 2025.

“Despite the progress made in reducing underage drinking across Great Britain, it remains crucial to continue reinforcing our message, and our team is eager to engage young people across Nottinghamshire about the ongoing health and social risks of drinking underage.”