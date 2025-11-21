A recent graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell was particularly special for one family, with a new Flight Lieutenant being presented with her Wings by her dad.

Retired Air Commodore Keith Taylor had the honour of awarding his daughter, Flt Lt Lucy Taylor, her coveted RAF Flying Badge.

Air Cdre Taylor retired in the summer of 2024 after 37 years in the service, with his final role being chief of staff to the NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force.

Air Commodore (Retired) Keith Taylor and his daughter Flight Lieutenant Lucy Taylor at the graduation ceremony. Image: Gordy Elias, Team Leader, RAF Cranwell Photographic Department

Flt Lt Taylor is just beginning her career though, having joined the RAF in 2021 after studying at the University of Glasgow and completing her Initial Officer Training and Elementary Flying Training courses.

Her graduation from 45 Squadron marked a special landmark for RAF Cranwell, according to the UK’s head of military flying training, Air Commodore Robin Caine MBE: “It’s a rare and special moment when a father and daughter share the same call to serve and to fly, rarer still to witness a father awarding RAF Wings to his daughter.

“Having once been taught by Air Commodore (Retired) Keith Taylor and later served under his command, it’s a privilege to see him now pass that same spirit of excellence and service to Lucy.

“This is what the RAF family is all about — legacy, inspiration, service and the joy of flight.”

Flt Lt Taylor will now progress from flying school to flying the Voyager, the RAF’s mid-air refuelling aircraft.

“I spent nearly two years holding before MELIN and 45 Squadron at RAF Waddington, where I worked with some wonderful and inspiring people,” she said.

“I’m very happy with my role disposal to Voyager and excited to join a platform that’s doing so much at the moment, alongside my MEPT course mates.

“I’m incredibly proud of my father’s career — he loved flying and the RAF — and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”