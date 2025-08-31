A woman is on a mission to help other businesses thrive, by helping them go digital.

Grantham-based Caroline Pallu has founded Glim, a creative agency specialising in content creation and social media management, with the aim of helping businesses in the town and further afield reach their full potential.

With seven years of experience in product design, graphic design, and marketing — including previous roles as a marketing executive and marketing manager — Caroline wants to “lift a weight from the shoulders” of business owners and make it easy for them to develop their social media presence and create strategies that help businesses grow.

Founder and creative director of Glim, Caroline Pallu. Photo: Supplied

She said: “I want to focus on supporting local businesses who want to learn how being more digital can open them up to more customers.

“I want to help those who don’t have the time to manage their social media, who don’t have the budget for an agency to handle it.”

The business’ name, Glim, is inspired by the word glimmer and Caroline’s conviction that ‘every business holds the potential to shine’.

Grantham-based creative agency Glim has been launched. Photo: Supplied

Glim was officially launched earlier this month, and businesses interested in marketing support can find out more via www.weareglim.com.

“I realised I was in touch with a lot of people who struggled with marketing and wanted advice,” she added.

“I thought why not make it official. The packages can be tailored to each businesses’ needs.”

A month’s worth of social media content can be created in one session, the founder and creative director explained, and unlike other agencies which may only manage content created by the business, Glim can help create the content itself too.

Glim aims to help businesses grow through social media strategy and content creation. Photo: Supplied

“I’ve dreamt about this for years, and it’s incredible to see it becoming reality — especially knowing we’re offering something different, a standard of service you’d expect in London but rarely see locally,” Caroline said.

As well as helping businesses shine, Caroline also wants to share the best of Grantham through Glim’s social media accounts — @weareglim — and has just launched a series of posts displaying her videography, which will showcase the town’s best bits at the same time.

“I want to showcase Grantham and the local area,” she added.

“People talk about what is bad, but I want to bring out the best aspects of the town.”