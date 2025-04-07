There were smiles all around when a fair rolled into town at the weekend.
Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life in Grantham yesterday (Sunday).
The ringing of a bell at the dodgems marked the official start to the fair, which spans across Market Place, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Narrow and Wide Westgate, Welby Street and part of Guildhall Street.
The Mid-Lent Fair kicked off in Stamford from last Monday to Saturday and the Grantham leg will continue to captivate visitors alike until Wednesday (April 9).