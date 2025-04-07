Home   Grantham   News   Article

Photos from Grantham Mid-Lent Fair’s opening night

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:36, 07 April 2025
 | Updated: 10:49, 07 April 2025

There were smiles all around when a fair rolled into town at the weekend.

Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life in Grantham yesterday (Sunday).

The ringing of a bell at the dodgems marked the official start to the fair, which spans across Market Place, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Narrow and Wide Westgate, Welby Street and part of Guildhall Street.

Davis Durham, Emily Slevlane, Hayden Everitt and Isla Smeed. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Mid-Lent Fair kicked off in Stamford from last Monday to Saturday and the Grantham leg will continue to captivate visitors alike until Wednesday (April 9).

People take a ride on Extreme. Photo: Chris Lowndes
There were smiles all around at the fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The bumper cars at the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The ringing of the bell marks the opening of the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Father Stewart enjoys the bumper cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hannah Grivell on the bumper cars with Father Stewart. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The bell was carried by cadets. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mary Flaxman and her winning fair prize. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Alex Carr and Darcie Murfin. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Town was busy when the fair opened on Sunday. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The procession travelling to the dodgems in Grantham Market Place. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Fun on the bumper cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes
There was a range of rides. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Erin Wright and Ed Cole. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Johnathan Crane, Xia Crane and Martina Crane. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The funfair opened in Grantham yesterday. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The sun was out at the opening of the fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes
George and Gemma Smith. Photo: Chris Lowndes
