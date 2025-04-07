There were smiles all around when a fair rolled into town at the weekend.

Dozens of rides, games, and stalls selling snacks and toys sprang into life in Grantham yesterday (Sunday).

The ringing of a bell at the dodgems marked the official start to the fair, which spans across Market Place, Conduit Lane, Union Street, Narrow and Wide Westgate, Welby Street and part of Guildhall Street.

Davis Durham, Emily Slevlane, Hayden Everitt and Isla Smeed. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Mid-Lent Fair kicked off in Stamford from last Monday to Saturday and the Grantham leg will continue to captivate visitors alike until Wednesday (April 9).

People take a ride on Extreme. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There were smiles all around at the fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The bumper cars at the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The ringing of the bell marks the opening of the Mid-Lent Fair in Grantham. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Father Stewart enjoys the bumper cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hannah Grivell on the bumper cars with Father Stewart. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The bell was carried by cadets. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Mary Flaxman and her winning fair prize. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Alex Carr and Darcie Murfin. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Town was busy when the fair opened on Sunday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The procession travelling to the dodgems in Grantham Market Place. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fun on the bumper cars. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was a range of rides. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Erin Wright and Ed Cole. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Johnathan Crane, Xia Crane and Martina Crane. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The funfair opened in Grantham yesterday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The sun was out at the opening of the fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

George and Gemma Smith. Photo: Chris Lowndes

