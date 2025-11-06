A Lincolnshire band has released a haunting new single exploring late-night anxieties.

Alternative rock band Future Theory have shared The Fear, blending haunting guitar textures, driving rhythms and raw vocals into an immersive soundscape.

Formed at Access to Music Lincoln in 2015, the band includes Lincoln-based Rohan and Jacob, and Chris from Grantham.

Lincolnshire band Future Theory share haunting new track. Photo: Supplied

They have built a following through UK performances and international radio play.

Lyrically, The Fear explores vulnerability and self-discovery, evoking a dark forest where every step challenges the listener.

“At its core, The Fear is about moving through the darkness — like walking deeper into a forest where every shadow holds an echo of doubt, and every step forward feels like a confrontation with the unknown,” said the band.

“The Fear” combines hypnotic vocals and brooding guitar textures. Photo: Supplied

The Fear is the latest of three songs to come out in recent months, with the band also releasing the psychedelic track Reality Buzz and the haunting, atmospheric track The Haze.

Future Theory combine brooding ambience with explosive crescendos, drawing comparisons to Radiohead, Foals and The National, while forging a distinct sound of their own.

The band say they were “formed through a shared desire to push beyond convention” and craft songs that explore the struggles of modern life, both internally and externally.

On stage, the band replicate this intensity with performances both personal and universally resonant.

The band play The Platform, Lincoln, on November 8, and The Birdcage on December 20.

The Fear is now available to stream online.

Fans can follow the band on Instagram @futuretheoryband, stream their music on Spotify, or visit futuretheoryband.com for more information.