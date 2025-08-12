An ambulance carrying a patient crashed into a haybale - leading to a road closure for 10 hours.

The accident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at Foston last night (Monday, August 11) at just after 9pm.

The A1 on Tuesday. Photo: RSM Photography

It is understood a lorry, which was carrying offal, shed its load across the road, and another vehicle - a tractor or HGV, shed some haybales, which also covered the road.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance then collided with some of the dropped haybales, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Lincolnshire Police said the crew was not seriously injured, and onward travel to hospital for a patient onboard was arranged by EMAS.

Multiple closure points were put in place by Highways England between the A1 at Gonerby Moor Services and Long Bennington. Highways teams also coordinated specialist cleaning crews to clear the road.

The exact circumstances of what happened are being investigated by police.

The southbound carriageway reopened in the early hours of this morning and the northbound carriageway fully reopened at just after 7am.