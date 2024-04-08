An American candy shop has closed in a town.

Cali Candy in Watergate, Grantham, has closed down due to a lack of demand for its products.

Owner of the building, Darren Chantry, is now looking for a new tenant from May.

The shop front will also be redecorated, changing from its current neon pink colour to either dark red or dark blue.

Cali Candy. Photo: Google

Cali Candy is the second shop along Watergate to announce it will be shutting after owner of Winnie’s Boutique, Kelly Toulson, announced last month the shop would be closing and moving online.

What do you think of the shop closure? Let us know in the comments